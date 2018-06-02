Internet Safety

The event was telecast live over the internet to 55 different sites in seven different states.

The event raised awareness of online dangers and provided resources for keeping families safe online. The goal of Internet Safety Night was to strike back at online predators by educating both parents and children about cyber bullies and identity thieves.

A panel of crime experts and Miss Missouri Lindsay Casmaer shared helpful information about how parents can use special software to monitor and restrict what their kids do online. The software, provided by Lightspeed Systems, is installed in more than 400 school districts and protects more than six million children nationwide.

The speakers tonight emphasized the importance of family communication.

"Hopefully, [they] take away that Internet safety is just as easy a topic to talk about with your kids, just as not talking to strangers or where you're going on the weekend," said Casmaer. "\Just the normal trust you build with a teenager."

The Lightspeed software can be downloaded at www.lightspeedsystems.com. Once on the Web site, check out the "guide" section and then scroll down to the ratings. Web sites are rated on a scale similar to how movies are rated... Like "G" "PG" "R" or "X", etc.

Parents can set these controls and then have a report of the sites their children are visiting e-mailed directly to them.