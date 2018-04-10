Internet Sellers Busted

HILLSBORO (AP) - A Jefferson County couple that sold Internet advertising has had its bank accounts frozen and is no longer operating their business in Missouri. Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon says a judge approved court action yesterday to keep the couple from running their Salez-4-U Advertising Service. He is suing Jonathan and Vicki Nash, saying they guaranteed businesses a certain number of customers if the businesses used their company's Internet advertising. He says at least nine businesses paid the couple a total of about $17,000, but they didn't deliver on their promises. The lawsuit against the Nashes was filed January 23. A listed number could not be found for the Nashes to seek comment.