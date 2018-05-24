Intersection of Providence and Stadium to briefly close

COLUMBIA - Drivers might have to change their routes if they plan to drive in Columbia late Sunday or early Monday.

MoDOT said the intersection of Providence Road and Stadium Boulevard will close at 10 p.m. Sunday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will still be able to make right turns at all four corners of the intersection.

MoDOT said crews will be at the construction area to flag traffic. Crews are set to work on asphalt improvements.

Several other road construction projects are also underway around the area. You can look at a list of MoDOT's projects by county in mid-Missouri on its website here.