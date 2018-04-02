Interstate 29 Reopens Following Closure Due to Winter Storm

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 29 in northwest Missouri is now open following a several-hour long closure caused by heavy snow and high winds that made plowing difficult. The lanes remain covered with leftover precipitation.

MoDOT crews are out in full force plowing snow off major highways.

"Though the storm has cleared Northwest Missouri, we expect high winds to continue through midnight tonight," said Beth Wright, MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer. "Snow will blow back onto roads, so expect to see snowplows at work this afternoon and evening."

MoDOT suggests motorists stay put if possible until the snow stops and the roads are clear.

The latest road conditions are available at www.modot.org through the Traveler Information Map. The map shows routes in different colors ranging from clear, to partially covered, covered or closed to travel.

Travelers can also call MoDOT's toll-free number, 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636), to get road condition information.