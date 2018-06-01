Interstate 35 closed due to gas leak

PLEASANT VALLEY (AP) - Both directions of Interstate 35 in Clay County near Liberty are closed because of a gas leak near road construction.

The highway was closed about 8:30 a.m. Monday between Interstate 435 and Missouri Highway 152. Fire officials say it's unclear how long the highway will be closed.

The Kansas City Star reports a spokeswoman for Missouri Gas Energy said a contractor tore a 12-inch steel pipeline near Pleasant Valley. The 18-inch tear sent gas into the air near the interstate.

No injuries have been reported and MGE says the problem did not cut off service to any customers.