Interstate 55 lanes closed after fatal shooting in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A fatal shooting on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis has forced closure of all southbound lanes.

The lanes of the busy roadway were closed Monday afternoon. Police say a man in his 20s was shot while in his vehicle, but no other details have been released.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have released any details about the shooter.

Motorists traveling south were encouraged to use an alternate route.