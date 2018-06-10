Interstate Bakeries Cuts 215 Jobs

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City-based Interstate Bakeries is reporting a monthly loss, a month after reporting only its third monthly profit since filing for bankruptcy in 2004. The maker of Twinkies and Wonder bread also said it will restructure operations and streamline its sales force by cutting 215 jobs, or 5 percent of its nonunion workers. The July report ended a six-month streak of increasing sales, the longest since the company sought Chapter 11 protection. Last month, Interstate Bakeries said it would leave the bread market in Southern California, closing four plants and laying off 1,300 workers.