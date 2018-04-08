Interstate Bakeries Will Miss Report on Pensions

The Kansas City-based company is one of seven companies that contributes to the American Baking Association Retirement Plan. The plan covers up to 900 of Interstate Bakeries' 28,000 employees. Company officials said a new computer accounting system malfunctioned last summer, one of many reasons given for forcing the company to file for Chapter Eleven protection from creditors in September 2004. The company also blamed the computer problems for not being able to file annual and quarterly reports on the pension plan with the Securities and Exchange Commission.