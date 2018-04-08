Into The Golden Years

Many veterans attended the anniversary ceremony and shared memories from the past.

"Having known these gentlemen my entire career and talking with them, talking about the good times and the highway patrol, hoping that tradition continues on," said Dave Lepage, Trooper from 1965-1987

The Highway Patrol put "75th Anniversary" stickers on the side of the cars so people remember just what they've done over the years. Ward and the rest of the patrol only said they want one thing for their anniversary: for drivers to pay attention on the road.

Troop F will be holding an open house for the public on sunday from one to four.