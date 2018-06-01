Intoxicated Inmate Dies in Cape Girardeau Hospital

NEW MADRID (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a southeast Missouri jail inmate.

The Sikeston Standard-Democrat reports that Daniel Presnell died Thursday morning at a hospital. He had been brought to the New Madrid County Jail Tuesday by a bail bondsman. Presnell was wanted for failure to appear in court on a charge of receiving stolen property.

Sheriff Terry Stevens says Presnell appeared intoxicated when he first arrived. He was taken to a Sikeston hospital when his condition failed to improve, then transferred to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, where he died.

An autopsy was conducted to determine the cause of death, and Stevens asked the patrol to investigate.