Introducing the New and Improved KOMU.com

The new KOMU.com offers many new features.

You'll be able to click and watch video from our newscasts and get daily news updates delivered to your e-mail inbox. All in an effort to improve your view.

You may have seen promotional ads like these on KOMU.These ads promote this, the new and improved KOMU.com, a nd basically what you're going to be able to do is watch the entire newscast in a video format, online.

So if you miss a newscast all you have to do is go online and you can see just about everything you missed.

Web editors take each newscast, e dit the video a nd put it on the website.

You can choose what news you want to see.

"People like having more control over what they do or what they can do on the web and people like having more choices of different kinds of information," said MU researcher Kevin Wise.

Research says less information may mean more to you.

"Let's say you just want information about Jefferson City. Well, you know, by limiting yourself to that sort of repertoire of information, you're eliminating or getting rid of all that clutter. Again, what we're finding is that clutter has an effect," Wise said.

You can leave feedback on the site's discussion board and leave suggestions for other changes you'd like to see.

"I'm hoping the community will join with me and keep this building and changing and growing for what the community wants, so they you know can keep improving their view," said KOMU's New Media Director Jen Reeves.

Monday at 10 pm we'll show you what's next for the web, and how technology is changing the way you can get your news.