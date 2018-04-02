Intruder of St. Louis Home Being Renovated Killed

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- An intruder who police say kicked in the back door of a home being rehabbed and was shot dead by a man who guarding the vacant structure was a former Missouri inmate.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/qEdVyk) reports that 39-year-old Rico Kemp died at the scene of the shooting early Friday.



Police say the would-be burglar was forcing his way into the home when the 48-year-old house sitter got a firearm and fired once, wounding Kemp in the chest.



The Post-Dispatch reports that Kemp had previous convictions of burglary, theft, property damage, marijuana possession and domestic assault. Missouri prison records show he was released from parole in April.



There was no immediate word on any arrests or charges.