Intruder shot and killed in Morgan County home

VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning it is still unclear if charges will be filed after residents killed an intruder in their home.

Authorities said Ronald Lee Salmons, 45, was shot and killed Mar. 17 after he broke into a home near Versailles.

Deputies were called to 12945 Dorsey Lane for a home invasion and a report of shots fired. When they arrived, Salmons was laying outside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said according to witnesses, Salmons was armed with a knife. Chief Deputy Tony Wheatley told KOMU 8 News Salmons forced entry into the home, threatening the people inside. Wheatley said Salmons was shot with a small caliber gun and went outdoors before collapsing.

Wheatley said Salmons lived on the same street as the residents who killed him, but otherwise had no relation to them.

He also said Salmons was arrested in 2012 for domestic assault, but wasn't charged.

An investigation into the incident was still ongoing Monday morning.