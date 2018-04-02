Investigation continues in fatal shooting in O'Fallon

O'FALLON (AP) — An investigation continues following a fatal shooting at the O'Fallon home of Pamela Hupp, a figure in a high-profile murder case.

Police were called about a home invasion Tuesday, then told the intruder was shot. Police have not said if Hupp was involved. The shooting victim's name has not been released.

Hupp was a key witness against Russell Faria, convicted of fatally stabbing his wife, Betsy Faria, near Troy in 2011.

The conviction was reversed and Faria was acquitted in 2015, partly on claims that he should have been able to argue in the first trial that Hupp had motive to kill his wife.

Hupp was with Betsy Faria the night of the slaying and became a beneficiary of one of her life insurance policies shortly beforehand.