Investigation finds Koster withheld DNA evidence in Stockley case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An investigation ordered by Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has found that his predecessor's office withheld DNA evidence in a lawsuit over the fatal shooting of a black man by a white St. Louis officer.

Private attorney Hal Goldsmith's investigation released Tuesday found that the office of former Attorney General Chris Koster "was aware of and failed to turn over" DNA evidence taken from St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley's revolver.

Stockley's DNA was found on a gun at the scene of the shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011, but Smith's DNA was not. Stockley, who is white, had said Smith was moving his hand toward a gun found in his car, but prosecutors have insisted that Stockley planted the weapon.

On Tuesday, the Smith family's lawyer said he might sue again if the city won't renegotiate the settlement terms in the wake of the evidence issue.

Smith's family settled a wrongful death lawsuit in 2013. Stockley, who resigned in 2013, was acquitted of murder in September, setting off weeks of protests.

Koster, a Democrat, ran unsuccessfully for governor last year. He now works for Centene Corp. and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment made through the company.