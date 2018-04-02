Investigation into Shooting Complete in Two Weeks

The Missouri Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation at the request of Lincoln County Sheriff Dan Torres. The shooting happened October 23 near Troy, about 50 miles north of St. Louis. The name of the deputy has not been released. The deputy tried to stop a pickup truck for speeding. The pickup allegedly tried to elude the officer by pulling into a subdivision and stopping on a driveway. The deputy pulled up behind the pickup and fired shots when it moved backward toward him, killing driver Tyler Teasley and passenger Michael Brown Jr. Relatives of Teasley and Brown said Teasley simply failed to engage the truck's parking brake.