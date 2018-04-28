Investigation is on-going at a convenience store robbery

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a robbery at a Petro Mart early Friday, and say no one has been arrested.

It happened around 3 a.m. when, according to an employee, two males came into the store and demanded alcohol and tobacco products. The employee also said a third male was outside the door with a gun. The suspects got the items and left the area. No injuries or property damage was reported.

The investigation is on-going. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652. Or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.