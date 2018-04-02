Investigation Looks At TV Evangelists

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The ranking Republican on the Senate Finance Committee is investigating the financial dealings of six TV evangelists. That includes the 124 million dollar a year empire of Joyce Meyer Ministries, headquartered in Fenton. Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa sent letters asking media-oriented ministers around the country to provide documents detailing their finances by December 6th. Grassley says he is following up on concerns raised by the public and news organizations over certain practices and amenities. A spokesman for Meyer's ministry says it goes beyond the level of accountability required by law.