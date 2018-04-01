Investigation of Lincoln County Shooting will Take Days

The deputy shot and killed the driver of a pickup and a passenger after the truck began backing toward him. But a relative of one of the men says the driver simply forgot to engage the emergency brake. The name of the deputy has not been released. He is on administrative leave. Killed in the shooting were pickup driver Tyler Teasley of Silex and passenger Mike Brown of Moscow Mills. Sheriff Dan Torres says it began when the deputy saw a pickup filled with several young men speeding. The truck stopped on a residential driveway, where the shooting occurred.