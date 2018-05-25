Investigation underway after early morning crash

COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash on I-70 Westbound.

It caused major backups during the morning commute.

Authorities say a Walgreens semi-truck rear-ended another semi for unknown reasons after 1 a.m. a mile from exit 117 going west.

"The driver in the vehicle behind me was able to get out before the vehicle became fully engulfed. He received minor injuries, was not transported by EMS. The driver of the other vehicle did get transported to the hospital," Corporal Matt Halford said.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a semi fully engulfed. Only one lane of I-70 was closed, but traffic was slow near the accident.

Crews opened the closed lane after 7 a.m.

One driver is in the hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver was not taken to the hospital.