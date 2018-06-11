Investigator to Discuss Findings from Hancock Accident

ST. LOUIS - The state supervisor of Alcohol and Tobacco Control will meet with the media at 3 p.m. today to discuss an investigation into whether Cardinals pitcher Josh Hancock was visibly drunk when served alcohol at Mike Shannon's Restaurant in the hours before the wreck that killed him. If he was, the ATC says the responsible bartender could face charges and the restaurant could be fined or have its liquor license suspended or revoked. Hancock's SUV struck the back of a tow truck parked in a lane of Interstate 64 in the early hours of April 29, killing the pitcher instantly. Police say his blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit. Hancock's father filed a lawsuit last week naming, among others, Shannon's and the restaurant's manager.