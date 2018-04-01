Investigators Look for Witnesses Following a Fatal Fire

They want to speak with delivery drivers or service workers who were in the Crystal Heights neighborhood on October Third. A fire broke out early that morning killing 18-year-old Darryl Kalas. Police call the fire in Jefferson County a case of arson. At first firefighters thought the fire was sparked by candles used to light the apartment, which lacked electricity. But it was ruled arson after a flammable liquid was found. On Christmas Eve of 1992, Kalas and one brother escaped another fire in a family apartment that killed his 15-month-old brother.