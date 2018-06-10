Investigators Look Into Arch Mishap

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Officials still aren't sure why a tram cable snapped this summer at the Gateway Arch, stranding visitors for up to three hours. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an outside expert looking into the July 21st incident was expected to have a report by early September. But deputy superintendent Frank Mares says that with no definitive answers, an investigation continues. The incident happened when one of the nine cables that hoists the tram inside the south leg snapped. No one was hurt, but the broken cable knocked out power to the Arch. About 260 visitors were trapped inside for up to three hours.