Investigators Look into Killing of Southeast Missouri Man

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SCOPUS (AP) - An investigation continues into the death of a 49-year-old southeast Missouri man. Police found Michael Strong of Scopus shot to death late Friday at his home. Authorities responded to a frantic 911 call from his girlfriend who said she heard Strong yelling at someone to get out of his house, then heard a gunshot. An official with the Cape Girardeau County-Bollinger County Major Case Squad says "people of interest" have been identified, but no suspects are in custody.