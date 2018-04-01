Investigators on scene of fatal Kansas City fire

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal and local crews are helping determine the cause of a Kansas City building fire where two firefighters died.

Firefighters Larry J. Leggio and John V. Mesh died after the east wall of the building collapsed Monday night while firefighters were battling the blaze. Before the collapse, firefighters rescued tenants from the half-block-long building.

Federal and local investigators have been on the scene this week, looking for clues into the origin of the fire. On Thursday, they scoured the debris with hand-held shovels, garden rakes and a claw-equipped construction excavator.

The Kansas City Star reports investigators also used cadaver dogs to search the debris. Although officials believe all of the building occupants escaped, transients or homeless people have occasionally been reported outside the building.