Investigators probing 2011 death of rural Missouri couple

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Court records show someone called 911 from the home of a couple on the morning they were found stabbed to death in 2011.

Seventy-nine-year-olds Donald and Helen Willingham were killed in their home outside Springfield on April 25, 2011. Jose Huckleberry is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths.

The Springfield News Leader reports a recently unsealed warrant shows a woman called 911 from the Willingham home the morning the couple was killed and told the dispatcher a "young man" was in her house fighting with her husband.

The warrant says there was an apparent struggle, the woman screamed and the call disconnected. A neighbor called 911 a few minutes later.

The warrant also says investigators recently collected DNA evidence to eliminate other suspects.