Investigators Say KC Church Fire Was Accidental

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City fire officials say a blaze that heavily damaged a 107-year-old Westport church was an accident caused when combustible materials ignited during installation of an air conditioner on the roof.

The fire at Westport Presbyterian Church was reported around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and caused $3 million to $4 million in damage.

The historic church housed a congregation and several nonprofit organizations. Fire Department spokesman Joe Vitale says there were no injuries to either civilians or firefighters.