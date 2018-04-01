Investigators Seize Clinic's Records

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Attorney Tom Burcham says investigators from the Inspector General's office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services took the records last week. He represents Convenient Healthcare clinic in Perryville. He said the clinic is co-owned by Kellie Tilley, a pharmacist who is married to Steven Tilley. Investigators with the watchdog agency plan to audit the clinic. Burcham said the clinic had done nothing illegal. Earlier this year, Steven Tilley voiced concern on a Missouri Senate plan that would have helped expose fraudulent Medicaid billing schemes.