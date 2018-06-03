Investment Firm Hired to Help Keep Rams

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority has hired the investment banking firm Goldman Sachs to help find a way to keep the Rams in the Edward Jones Dome or, if that isn't possible, at least in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the contract pays Goldman $20,000 a month plus expenses of no more than $25,000. Goldman Sachs will advise the authority on how to pay for dome renovations, increase revenue if the Rams leave the building, and finance construction of a new stadium if it comes to that.

The authority board approved the hiring on Monday.

The Rams want significant upgrades to the dome if they're going to continue playing there beyond the 2014 season.