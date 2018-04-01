Iron Mountain Baby's Death Under Investigation

IRON MOUNTAIN LAKE, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities in St. Francois (Francis) County are investigating the death of a 2-week-old baby. An autopsy will determine the cause of death. Iron Mountain Lake Police Chief Jerry Hicks says emergency workers were called Saturday to a home and found the baby unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital. The baby's mother and her boyfriend were arrested on warrants unrelated to the child's death.

