Ironman Race Gives Life New Meaning

The race is a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride, topped off with a 26.2 mile run, a full marathon. Describing the Ironman is as tough as competing in it. Dwayne Miller, a third-time Ironman competitor, compared it to"controlled punishment."

"It's where you find out what you're made out of," explained Mark Livesay, a Columbia Ironman racer.

For Amy Livesay, "it's kind of like life. Sometimes things are really good during the day and then they go downhill, but you keep going and they get better." Amy knows about tough days. Almost 10 years ago Amy, only 24 years old, found out she had Hodgkin's disease, a form of cancer.

"I went with her to her first chemo treatment and I thought this girl has something. She is so brave," said Mark.

Brave enough to compete in a triathlon, while going through chemo. " She got her chemo on Thursday and raced on Saturday, which is just unbelievable."

Seven months of chemo beat the cancer and now Amy uses the same strength in the Ironman. "I never thought I would do one ever if you asked me 10 years ago. No, never. But here I am."

Sunday is her fifth Ironman, she competed in her first with Mark on their honeymoon. "The next day we went to the award ceremony and she got a slot to the world championships."

Dwayne Miller felt that the "People, who live in this town, have a passion for fitness and they're youthful. They set goals and they achieve them."

"That's one of the things, if you believe you can do it, you can do it." believed Stacy Reed, first-time competitor.

People like Amy Livesay say "One of the things that cancer's taught me is that everybody's capable of much more than they think."

Amy's goal is to complete the race in under 11 hours. Thus far her best time is 11:41.