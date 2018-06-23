IRS Accuses Tax Service of Helping to File False Returns

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield-area taxpayers who filed their returns through Instant Tax Service may run into problems with the Internal Revenue Service. The tax company's eight locations were raided by federal agents today amid allegations the company helped customers file false returns. Among the claims are that workers added extra dependents to some tax forms so that the IRS would pay a higher refund. Agents say that taxpayers are ultimately responsible for what is on the return that they sign, so it is a good idea to double-check the work if someone else prepares them.