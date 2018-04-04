IRS building in Jefferson City temporarily closes

JEFFERSON CITY - U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer sent a letter on Wednesday to the IRS Commissioner expressing his concern over the closure of the IRS building in Jefferson City.

The building, which originally closed on January 25 will remain closed through February 15.

Business owners in the area as well as the building landlord did not know the reason for the closure.

People who were expecting to use the IRS services described their experiences as "frustrating" due to the timing of the closure during tax season.

Andrew Zumwalt, an assistant extension professor at MU works with people on tax issues. He said the closure could be due to budget cuts.

"It's tough to say what the impact of the closure is. The IRS has been hit with a lot of budget cuts lately so I know they've had to scale back some of their hours and such, so it's unclear what the exact impact is," Zumwalt said.

KOMU contacted a spokesperson from the IRS, but had not heard back by Thursday afternoon.