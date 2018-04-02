Isaac Could Affect Travel Plans for Southeastern Louisiana

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers could soon start to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Isaac. Mizzou's first opponent of the season, Southeastern Louisiana University, is closing its campus doors at 3:30 p.m. on Monday in preparation of Isaac. The campus announced the plan on Monday and says they will remained closed through Wednesday. The tropical storm is expected to become a category 2 hurricane before it hits land on Tuesday.

KOMU spoke with SELU Assistant Athletic Director Matt Sullivan on Monday to find out the details of how the team plans to get to Columbia in time for game day. With the storms still developing, so are the teams' plans. Sullivan told KOMU that the team will try to get in an early morning practice on their own fields on Tuesday since storms aren't expected to hit the SELU campus until late afternoon.

Sullivan also told KOMU that there is the possibility that the team could depart on Tuesday after practice. One of the options the team currently has is to get on a bus and start heading towards Columbia. Ultimately the team still wants to be able to catch a flight in to Columbia on Friday as originally scheduled.

This isn't the first time Southeastern Louisiana has had to adjust its schedule because of hurricane weather. In 2005, SELU wasn't able to play their first game of the season until September 10 following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. In 2008, Hurricane Gustav forced the team to make alternative travel arrangements for their second game of the year against SEC member Mississippi State.

KOMU will continue to follow this story and bring you latest details as they become available.