"It's scary," says Missouri woman targeted by computer scammers

1 year 7 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 21 2016 Oct 21, 2016 Friday, October 21, 2016 5:32:00 PM CDT October 21, 2016 in News
By: Kristen Reesor and Emily McCarter, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

COLUMBIA - When Donna Lenger heard someone on the phone asking for $1,000, she knew she was being scammed. Now she's locked out of her computer.

Last week, Lenger received a call from someone she thought was with her computer service provider, but it turned out to be a scammer who was seeking access to her computer.

"After they got in, they said they had transferred money to my account and wanted money back because they sent too much," Lenger said.

In addition to the money, she said the caller ordered her to send iTunes gift cards.

"When I refused to do that, they locked up my computer," Lenger said.

Lenger unplugged her computer and turned it back on two days later. It asked her to put in a password she did not know. She said she now has to get someone to fix it.

"It's an expense, and it's scary because when they were in there probably working on the computer, they probably were downloading everything on my hard drive," Lenger said.

Nate's Computer Repair co-owner Jessica Canfield said her store sees this tactic from scammers on a weekly basis.

"The best defense is really the education and the knowledge of what to look for and what to expect," Canfield said.

She said a pop-up saying your computer is infected will most likely appear on your screen. It will ask you to call a 1-800 number.

"The 1-800 number should be a real indication that something's not quite right," Canfield said.

Canfield said there isn't just one group conducting these scams. She said it's a new trend where people try to take advantage of others by posing as reputable service providers wanting to remove computer viruses.

Canfield had advice for people who realize someone is trying to scam them.

  • Disconnect the call as soon as possible
  • Do not give them any money
  • Do not let them have access in to the computer

But Canfield said if someone does let the scammer get remote access into their computer, there are some things they can do to keep information secure.

  • Run a virus scan
  • Bring it in to a computer repair shop
  • Change account passwords

Canfield said Nate's Computer Repair has only seen the scam on Windows PCs, but that doesn't necessarily mean it won't happen on a Mac.

Lenger said the same thing that happened to her happened to her daughter-in-law's mother in Hallsville and an acquaintance in Versailles.

"They're very persuasive," Lenger said about the scammers.

She said she canceled her credit cards as a precaution, and she hasn't noticed any strange purchases so far.

"It's just scary to think that they have access to all the information that, you know, I have on my computer," Lenger said.

More News

Grid
List

Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
MOBERLY - Moberly police responded to a dead body at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road. The... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 78°
2am 77°