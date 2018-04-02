J'den Cox ends Mizzou career with third national title

ST. LOUIS — It ended not far from where it began. J'den Cox with an 8-2 win over Minnesota's Brett Pfarr won his third wrestling national championship in his final match as a Missouri Tiger.

Unlike his first two national championships, the outcome of his third national title was almost never in doubt. As he collapsed to the mat, one thing was going through his mind.

"I did it. I did it. And I pushed through everything to get here. And that's the best feeling," Cox said.

Cox has nothing left to prove at Missouri after winning a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics and three national championships as a Tiger. He said graduating is his next priority. After that, he doesn't quite know yet.

Of a future professional Olympic-style wrestling career, he said: "That's going to take some time. We just have to figure it out. We might be able to make it one day. I'm not too sure."

Now that his collegiate career is over, Cox is being called one of the greatest athletes in the history of the University of Missouri. He said he didn't wrestle in order to be put in that conversation, though.

"It's nice to be recommended, but I didn't do this for the accolades. I didn't do this for the acknowledgment. I did it for the love of the sport. But for people to say that, I'm honored to be put in that category."

Cox will continue with his work in the community, something he has done from his days at Hickman High School to the end of his career at Missouri on a special night in St. Louis.

"I love conversating with people and talk with them and I feel like people get a lot from having a conversation with somebody. I believe conversations can bring out the fact that people actually really matter," Cox said. "That's something I want to do and just talk with people."

After a decorated career earning him accolades from Brazil to St. Louis and seemingly everywhere in between, he will find no shortage of people willing to listen.