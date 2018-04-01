J'den Cox wins second national championship

NEW YORK — Missouri junior wrestler J'den Cox became the second two-time national champion in Missouri wrestling history after defeating Penn State's Morgan McIntosh in the 197-pound national championship match Saturday night.

Cox took a 1-0 lead into the third period, but four seconds before he could add a point on the board for over a minute of riding time, McIntosh escaped to tie the match at one with less than a minute to go.

Cox would break the tie with a takedown at the edge of the mat with just eight seconds to go to take the 3-1 lead.

The only other Tiger to win a national championship twice was Ben Askren, who won it in 2006 and 2007.

As a team, Missouri finished the tournament in sixth with 74.5 points. Penn State won the team national championship with 123 points.