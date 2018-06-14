Jabari Brown picked up by Rockets
HOUSTON- The Houston Rockets picked up former Missouri guard Jabari Brown to play on their summer league team.
The 6'5'' Brown averaged 19.9 points for the Tigers last season and shot an impressive 41 percent from behind the arc.
Brown will get the chance to join a Rockets squad that likes to shoot the three headlined b James Harden and Chandler Parsons.
The Oakland native waas hopeful that he would drafted in Thursday night's NBA Draft, but will now get the chance to prove himself once again this summer.
