Jace Long Named All-American Golfer

COLUBMIA - Missouri's Jace Long was named a Ping Golf All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Thursday. Long is coming off a record-breaking season in which he won four events, including the 2011 NCAA Southeast Regional in Ocala, Fla.

Just a sophomore, Long advanced to NCAA Championship play as well, fueled by a school-record tying 10-under-par 62 in the final round of the NCAA Regional helping him to become the school's first-ever NCAA Regional Champion. The 10-under-par total was a school record for Mizzou in postseason play and he became the first Tiger since Stan Utley (1983-84) to win multiple tournaments in the same season. The four wins by Long are both a single-season and career record at Missouri.

Long launched an all-out assault on the Mizzou record book in 2010-11. His shot a 54-hole round of 199 at the South Dakota State Jackrabbit Invitational, which tied the school record and he led Mizzou to four team victories, including the 2011 Mizzou Intercollegiate. The four team titles are a school record edging out Utley's 1983-84 squad which also claimed the 1984 Big Eight title.

Long finished the year with a 71.8 stroke average and he fired 12 rounds of 70 or better on the season.

Long becomes the first Tiger golfer to win All-America honors since Shawn Jasper in 2005.