Jack Rubenstein Announced as New Rock Bridge Soccer Coach

COLUMBIA -- Rock Bridge High School announced Jack Rubenstein as head girls soccer coach.

Rubenstein played soccer and tennis at Westminster College and will join Columbia Public Schools this fall as a physical education teacher. He spent the last year as a teacher and assistant soccer coach in Jefferson City.

A Rock Bridge graduate, Coach Rubenstein brings a wealth of soccer coaching experience to the position, including being an assistant coach with the Rock Bridge boys and girls programs, Columbia College men's team, and head coaching with the Missouri Olympic Development program.

Rubenstein replaces Marc VanDover, who coached the Bruins as an assistant and head coach for most of the last fifteen years. Coach VanDover retires after serving as the head coach the last four years.

During that time, the Bruins earned four consecutive district championships, three quarterfinal appearances, and one trip to the final four that coming in 2010.