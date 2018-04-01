Jackson County jury awards son of shooting victim $680K

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Jackson County jury has awarded more than $680,000 to the son of a woman with mental illness who was shot and killed by police.

The Kansas City Star reports the verdict Friday in the civil case stems from the 2007 death of 55-year-old Linda Friday. Police went to Friday's home after she called 911 to request an ambulance and then hang up. She was shot after pulling out a firearm.

The lawsuit contended that responding officers knew about Friday's mental state from a previous incident and were at fault for not requesting assistance from specially trained crisis intervention officers.

A Jackson County grand jury earlier cleared police of criminal action in Friday's death. A police spokesman said in an email to The Star that the department will appeal.