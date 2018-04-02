Jackson County Prosecutor Seeks New Charge in Catholic Abuse Case

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Jackson County prosecutors asked a judge to add a second misdemeanor charge against Bishop Robert Finn and the Catholic Diocese of the Kansas City-St. Joseph.

The prosecutor's office announced Monday that it filed a motion to add a charge of failure to report suspicions of child abuse. The bishop and diocese already face one count of that charge over the way they managed the Rev. Shawn Ratigan, who is facing child pornography charges.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that the original charge covered events from December 2010 to May 2011. The new charge splits that span into two separate time frames. Baker says that is the best approach going into the trial.

Both Finn and the diocese have denied any wrongdoing.