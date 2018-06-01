Jackson Named HAAC Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist junior men's sprinter DeMarcus Jackson was voted the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Jackson won his second award in the last three weeks thanks to his efforts at the Mule Relays hosted by the University of Central Missouri. A native of Dallas, Texas, Jackson won the 100 meters with a time of 10.58 seconds to hit the NAIA "A" Qualifying Standard and was .01 off the school record. He also helped the 4x100 meter relay team to a runner-up finish with a time of 41.68.