Jackson: Officer had no reason to have camera on

FERGUSON (AP) - Ferguson's police chief is not questioning why an officer's body camera was not on when he was shot over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday, but apparently was unrelated to unrest that has followed the Aug. 9 shooting of Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer. The officer was checking a community center when he encountered a suspect who shot him in the arm. The officer is expected to recover.

Ferguson police now wear body cameras, but the camera was not on. Police Chief Tom Jackson told KMOX Radio that cameras are expected to be on when officers are interacting with people. He says that was not the case at the time of the shooting.