Jaguars Add Another Tiger to the Team, Sign TE Rucker

JACKSONVILLE, FL (AP) -- Oft-injured tight end Zach Miller is done for the season. The Jacksonville Jaguars placed Miller on injured reserve Tuesday because of a nagging shoulder injury. They replaced him by signing former Missouri Tiger Martin Rucker off Dallas' practice squad. Rucker was a fourth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2008 and will join fellow former Mizzou teammates Kevin Rutland and new QB Blaine Gabbert.

The Jaguars also placed defensive end Austen Lane and cornerback Rod Issac on injured reserve, and waived receiver Jamar Newsome from the practice squad. Lane (shoulder) and Issac (hamstring) were injured in Sunday's 17-13 loss at Pittsburgh.

The moves cleared the way for the Jaguars to sign receiver Mike Sims-Walker, who was released by St. Louis on Monday. Sims-Walker arrived in Jacksonville on Tuesday and was expected to practice Thursday in preparation for Monday night's game against Baltimore.

Jacksonville also promoted rookie cornerback T.J. Heath from the practice squad and signed cornerback Walter McFadden to the practice squad.

Miller, a third-year player from Nebraska-Omaha and a sixth-round draft pick in 2009, has missed several games in his short career because of knee and foot injuries. He also missed a game because of a concussion. Miller has 45 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns, but injuries have prevented him from taking the next step in his development and have his future with the franchise in question.