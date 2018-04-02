Jaguars to Stick with Gabbert Despite Poor Outing

JACKSONVILLE, FL (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio is sticking with his starting quarterback. This time, he really means it. Del Rio said that rookie Blaine Gabbert will start in next Monday night's game against San Diego.

Del Rio backed Gabbert after Sunday's 20-13 loss against Houston, but since Del Rio showed similar support for David Garrard before cutting him the week of the opener, there was speculation the coach would return to Luke McCown.

Gabbert completed 13 of 29 passes for 136 yards, with an interception, against the Texans. He was sacked a season-high six times, showing more indecision in the pocket.

Del Rio benched the 22-year-old former Missouri standout midway through the fourth quarter, putting the offense in McCown's hands for the final two drives.