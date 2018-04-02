Jail Escapee Gets 20-year Sentence

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man who escaped from an eastern Missouri jail in November has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The sentence for 32-year-old Corey Durand Cross of St. Louis was handed down Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. In addition to the escape from the Lincoln County Jail, Cross was sentenced for drug and weapons charges. He pleaded guilty in March.

Cross escaped from the jail along with John Wesley Jones, who later pleaded guilty to being one of the robbers in the $6.6 million heist of ATM Solutions in St. Louis, one of the largest robberies ever in St. Louis.

The men escaped by made their way to the jail roof, then jumped to the escape. Both were recaptured days later.