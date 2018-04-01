Jail Suicide

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 30-year-old inmate is dead after an apparent suicide Thursday night. Officials say the Warrenton man, identified as Kristofer Hewkin, used a bed sheet to hang himself in his cell at the St. Charles County Jail. He was discovered by his cellmate about 9 p.m., and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The St. Charles County Sheriff's Department is heading an investigation into the death, the second suicide at the jail in a year. Authorities tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Hewkin was on work release for a drunk-driving conviction. He was pulled from the duty last week after violating an order of protection while he was supposed to be at work. Authorities say jail security procedures will be reviewed.