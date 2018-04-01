Jamaal Charles Causes Stir Around NFL by ASking for Peyton Manning's Autograph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles has caused a stir after asking for Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning's autograph following Sunday's game in Kansas City.

Local television station KCTV aired footage of Charles waiting for Manning's signature after the Chiefs' 17-9 loss. Charles told the TV station he was getting the autograph for his mom.

The story was picked up by several national media outlets, some of whom argued it was in poor taste to ask for an opponent's autograph after a loss, even though it's common for professional athletes in most sports to exchange jerseys and autographs.

Texans running back Arian Foster tweeted that he got Charles' autograph at the 2010 Pro Bowl, and that he exchanges with players "damn near every game."

Charles tweeted Tuesday: "Thank for the support and relax on the P Manning story, just two warriors showing each other respect."