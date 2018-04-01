Jamaal Charles Leads Running Backs In Pro Bowl Votes

KANSAS CITY - The NFL has announced current standings for Pro Bowl votes and Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is the top vote getter for running backs. Overall, Charles only trails quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Drew Brees in total votes. Charles has 453,761 votes total.

The Chiefs currently are tied for the best record in the NFL with a 9-1 record and a big part of that can be attributed to Charles. As of press time, Charles has 803 rushing yards (5th in NFL), 4.3 yards per carry, 6 rushing touchdowns (7th in NFL), 49 receptions, 383 receiving yards, 7.8 yards per catch and two receiving touchdowns.

Balloting will conclude Thursday, Dec. 26 and the game will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2014. This is the first Pro Bowl to be unconferenced and the teams will be drafted by former NFL players Deion Sanders and Jerry Rice.